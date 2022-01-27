Learn Hebrew in a simple, structured way.

  • pro am lost אוֹבֵד
  • love אוֹהֵב
  • hold אוֹחֵז
  • eat אוֹכֵל
  • say אוֹמֵר
  • gather אוֹסֵף
  • forbid אוֹסֵר
  • come בָּא
  • pro mature בּוֹגֵר
  • check בּוֹדֵק
  • pro examine בּוֹחֵן
  • choose בּוֹחֵר
  • trust בּוֹטֵחַ
  • cry בּוֹכֶה
  • pro stand out בּוֹלֵט
  • brake בּוֹלֵם
  • swallow בּוֹלֵעַ
  • build בּוֹנֶה
  • pro create בּוֹרֵא
  • escape בּוֹרֵחַ
  • pro sort בּוֹרֵר
  • pro despise בָּז
  • pro ripen בָּשֵׁל
  • pro redeem גּוֹאֵל
  • pro collect (taxes, fees) גּוֹבֶה
  • pro overpower גּוֹבֵר
  • pro surf גּוֹלֵשׁ
  • steal גּוֹנֵב
  • cause גּוֹרֵם
  • live גָּר
  • fish דָּג
  • worry דּוֹאֵג
  • postpone דּוֹחֶה
  • push דּוֹחֵף
  • pro burn דּוֹלֵק
  • knock דּוֹפֵק
  • pro stab דּוֹקֵר
  • step דּוֹרֵךְ
  • run over דּוֹרֵס
  • demand דּוֹרֵשׁ
  • pro discuss דָּן
  • pro to be הוֹוֶה
  • pro walk הוֹלֵךְ
  • pro turn over הוֹפֵךְ
  • kill הוֹרֵג
  • pro conceive הוֹרֶה
  • destroy הוֹרֵס
  • crawl זוֹחֵל
  • win זוֹכֶה
  • remember זוֹכֵר
  • pro attribute זוֹקֵף
  • throw זוֹרֵק
  • move זָז
  • celebrate חוֹגֵג
  • pro penetrate חוֹדֵר
  • return חוֹזֵר
  • pro am sick חוֹלֶה
  • dream חוֹלֵם
  • pro pass (by) חוֹלֵף
  • pro remove (one's shoe) חוֹלֵץ
  • pro park חוֹנֶה
  • pro inaugurate חוֹנֵךְ
  • pro pardon חוֹנֵן
  • save (money) חוֹסֵךְ
  • pro block חוֹסֵם
  • dig חוֹפֵר
  • pro split חוֹצֶה
  • investigate חוֹקֵר
  • engrave חוֹרֵט
  • think חוֹשֵׁב
  • suspect חוֹשֵׁד
  • expose חוֹשֵׂף
  • pro am concerned חוֹשֵׁשׁ
  • cut חוֹתֵךְ
  • sign חוֹתֵם
  • pro apply חָל
  • pro lack חָסֵר
  • feel חָשׁ
  • pro drown טוֹבֵעַ
  • make a mistake טוֹעֶה
  • taste טוֹעֵם
  • claim טוֹעֵן
  • pro devour טוֹרֵף
  • fly טָס
  • know יוֹדֵעַ
  • pro initiate יוֹזֵם
  • pro give birth יוֹלֵד
  • pro go out יוֹצֵא
  • go down יוֹרֵד
  • shoot יוֹרֶה
  • pro inherit יוֹרֵשׁ
  • sit יוֹשֵׁב
  • able יָכוֹל
  • sleep יָשֵׁן
  • pro go out (fire, light) כָּבֶה
  • pro hurt (intr.) כּוֹאֵב
  • conquer כּוֹבֵשׁ
  • pro include כּוֹלֵל
  • am angry כּוֹעֵס
  • pro kneel כּוֹרֵעַ
  • write כּוֹתֵב
  • pro wear לוֹבֵשׁ
  • borrow (money) לוֹוֶה
  • pro fight לוֹחֵם
  • pro press לוֹחֵץ
  • whisper לוֹחֵשׁ
  • capture לוֹכֵד
  • learn לוֹמֵד
  • mock לוֹעֵג
  • pro become ill (with a specific disease) לוֹקֶה
  • take לוֹקֵחַ
  • pro lodge לָן
  • pro am balanced מְאוּזָּן
  • pro am disappointed מְאוּכְזָב
  • pro am adopted מְאוּמָּץ
  • pro am characterized מְאוּפְייָן
  • pro am made up (with cosmetics) מְאוּפָּר
  • pro am enabled מְאוּפְשָׁר
  • pro am organized מְאוּרְגָּן
  • pro am authorized מְאוּשָּׁר
  • pro balance מְאַזֵּן
  • congratulate מְאַחֵל
  • am late מְאַחֵר
  • threaten מְאַייֵּם
  • illuminate מֵאִיר
  • pro disappoint מְאַכְזֵב
  • pro feed מַאֲכִיל
  • pro corrode מְאַכֵּל
  • pro believe מַאֲמִין
  • pro soar (in price) מַאֲמִיר
  • train מְאַמֵּן
  • adopt מְאַמֵּץ
  • pro characterize מְאַפְייֵן
  • pro apply makeup מְאַפֵּר
  • pro enable מְאַפְשֵׁר
  • organize מְאַרְגֵּן
  • pro accuse מַאֲשִׁים
  • confirm מְאַשֵּׁר
  • pro elucidate מְבָאֵר
  • pro differentiate מַבְדִּיל
  • pro frighten מַבְהִיל
  • clarify מַבְהִיר
  • pro am cancelled מְבוּטָּל
  • pro am confused מְבוּלְבָּל
  • pro am based מְבוּסָּס
  • pro am carried out מְבוּצָּע
  • pro am criticized מְבוּקָּר
  • pro am blessed מְבֹורָךְ
  • pro am clarified מְבוֹרַר
  • pro am cooked מְבוּשָּׁל
  • waste מְבַזְבֵּז
  • pro distinguish מַבְחִין
  • pro pronounce מְבַטֵּא
  • insure מְבַטֵּחַ
  • promise מַבְטִיחַ
  • cancel מְבַטֵּל
  • bring מֵבִיא
  • look מַבִּיט
  • pro embarass מְבַייֵּשׁ
  • understand מֵבִין
  • express מַבִּיעַ
  • pro mourn מְבַכֶּה
  • pro confuse מְבַלְבֵּל
  • pro have a good time מְבַלֶּה
  • pro emphasize מַבְלִיט
  • pro allude to מַבְלִיעַ
  • pro base מְבַסֵּס
  • perform מְבַצֵּעַ
  • visit מְבַקֵּר
  • request מְבַקֵּשׁ
  • pro smuggle מַבְרִיחַ
  • pro shine מַבְרִיק
  • bless מְבָרֵךְ
  • cook מְבַשֵּׁל
  • restrict מַגְבִּיל
  • increase מַגְבִּיר
  • enlarge מַגְדִּיל
  • define מַגְדִּיר
  • grow מְגַדֵּל
  • pro fence מְגַדֵּר
  • iron מְגַהֵץ
  • pro am raised מְגוּדָּל
  • pro am fenced in מְגוּדָּר
  • pro am ironed מְגוֹהָץ
  • pro diversify מְגַווֵּן
  • pro am recruited מְגוּיָּס
  • pro am uncovered מְגוּלֶּה
  • pro am shaved מְגוּלָּח
  • pro am condemned מְגוּנֶּה
  • pro am expelled מְגוֹרָשׁ
  • react מֵגִיב
  • pro recruit מְגַייֵּס
  • arrive מַגִּיעַ
  • pro roll מְגַלְגֵּל
  • discover מְגַלֶּה
  • pro shave מְגַּלֵּחַ
  • protect מֵגֵן
  • condemn מְגַנֶּה
  • pro smuggle (in) מַגְנִיב
  • pro divorce מְגָרֵשׁ
  • pro worry (tr.) מַדְאִיג
  • glue מַדְבִּיק
  • speak מְדַבֵּר
  • pro highlight מַדְגִּישׁ
  • pro amaze מַדְהִים
  • pro am spoken מְדוּבָּר
  • report מְדַווֵּחַ
  • pro am reported מְדוּוָּח
  • pro am precise מְדַייֵּק
  • pro light מַדְלִיק
  • pro imagine מְדַמְייֵן
  • pro browse מְדַפְדֵּף
  • pro insruct מַדְרִיךְ
  • hesitate מְהַסֵּס
  • pro am illuminated מוּאָר
  • lead מוֹבִיל
  • pro am understood מוּבָן
  • pro am expressed מוּבָּע
  • pro am smuggled מוּבְרָח
  • pro am polished מוּבְרָק
  • pro am restricted מוּגְבָּל
  • pro am increased מוּגְבָּר
  • pro am enlarged מוּגְדָּל
  • pro am defined מוּגְדָּר
  • pro am protected מוּגָן
  • pro am smuggled (in) מוּגְנָב
  • pro am served מוּגָּשׁ
  • pro am realized מוּגְשָׁם
  • pro am worried מוּדְאָג
  • pro am glued מוּדְבָּק
  • pro am highlighted מוּדְגָּשׁ
  • measure מוֹדֵד
  • pro admit מוֹדֶה
  • inform מוֹדִיעַ
  • pro am instructed מוּדְרָךְ
  • pro forfeit מְווַתֵּר
  • pro am warned מוּזְהָר
  • pro am moved מוּזָז
  • pro am mentioned מוּזְכָּר
  • pro am injected מוּזְרָק
  • pro am inserted מוּחְדָּר
  • pro am held מוּחְזָק
  • pro am returned מוּחְזָר
  • pro am revived מוּחְיֶה
  • pro am applied מוּחָל
  • pro am decided מוּחְלָט
  • pro am replaced מוּחְלָף
  • pro am made to sign מוּחְתָּם
  • pro am drowned מוּטְבָּע
  • pro am diverted מוּטֶּה
  • pro am left lying מוּטָּל
  • pro am flown מוּטָס
  • pro am misled מוּטְעֶה
  • pro am accentuated מוּטְעָם
  • pro am harassed מוּטְרָד
  • pro am hit מוּכֶּה
  • pro am proven מוּכָח
  • prove מוֹכִיחַ
  • pro am prepared מוּכָן
  • pro am subdued מוּכְנָע
  • sell מוֹכֵר
  • pro am recognized מוּכָּר
  • pro am proclaimed מוּכְרָז
  • pro am forced מוּכְרָח
  • pro decided מוּכְרָע
  • pro am led astray מוּכְשָׁל
  • pro am trained מוּכְשָׁר
  • pro am dictated מוּכְתָּב
  • pro am dressed מוּלְבָּשׁ
  • pro am lent מוּלְווֶה
  • pro am recommended מוּמְלָץ
  • pro am melted מוּמָס
  • pro am invented מוּמְצָא
  • pro am incited to rebel מוּמְרָד
  • pro am continued מוּמְשָׁךְ
  • pro am put to death מוּמָת
  • pro am led מוּנְהָג
  • pro am put down מוּנָּח
  • pro am landed (airplane) מוּנְחָת
  • prevent מוֹנֵעַ
  • pro am impelled מוּנָע
  • pro am explained מוּסְבָּר
  • pro add מוֹסִיף
  • pro am transported מוּסָּע
  • pro pass מוֹסֵר
  • pro earmark מוֹעִיד
  • pro am effective מוֹעִיל
  • pro appear מוֹפִיעַ
  • pro am knocked over מוּפָּל
  • find מוֹצֵא
  • pro am taken out מוּצָא
  • pro am positioned מוּצָּב
  • pro am presented מוּצָּג
  • pro take out מוֹצִיא
  • pro am suggested מוּצָּע
  • pro am surrounded מוּקָּף
  • rebel מוֹרֵד
  • pro am brought down מוּרָד
  • pro instruct מוֹרֶה
  • pro spread מוֹרֵחַ
  • pro bring down מוֹרִיד
  • pro endow מוֹרִישׁ
  • pro am seated מוּשָׁב
  • pro am obtained מוּשָּׂג
  • pro seat מוֹשִׁיב
  • pull מוֹשֵׁךְ
  • pro leave behind מוֹתִיר
  • pro identify (with) מִזְדַּהֶה
  • pro happen to arrive מִזְדַּמֵּן
  • grow old מִזְדַּקֵּן
  • pro straighten up מִזְדַּקֵּף
  • pro need מִזְדַּקֵּק
  • identify מְזַהֶה
  • warn מַזְהִיר
  • pro am identified מְזוּהֶה
  • pro am acquitted מְזוּכֶּה
  • pro am invited מְזוּמָּן
  • pro am hurried מְזוֹרָז
  • pro harm מַזִּיק
  • pro acquit (of crime) מְזַכֶּה
  • remind מַזְכִּיר
  • pro disrespect מְזַלְזֵל
  • invite מַזְמִין
  • pro summon מְזַמֵּן
  • pro become old מַזְקִין
  • pro hurry (someone) מְזָרֵז
  • inject מַזְרִיק
  • like מְחַבֵּב
  • pro sabotage מְחַבֵּל
  • hug מְחַבֵּק
  • pro connect מְחַבֵּר
  • insert מַחְדִּיר
  • pro renew מְחַדֵּשׁ
  • pro am hugged מְחוּבָּק
  • pro am connected מְחוּבָּר
  • pro am renewed מְחוּדָּשׁ
  • pro express (an opinion) מְחַווֶּה
  • pro am strengthened מְחוּזָּק
  • pro am charged מְחוּיָּב
  • pro am dialed מְחוּיָּג
  • pro am rescued מְחוּלָּץ
  • pro am divided מְחוּלָּק
  • pro am heated מְחוּמָּם
  • pro am brought up מְחוּנָּךְ
  • pro am destroyed מְחוּסָּל
  • pro am subtracted מְחוּסָּר
  • pro am disguised מְחוּפָּשׂ
  • pro am imitated מְחוּקֶּה
  • pro am calculated מְחוּשָּׁב
  • pro am married off מְחוּתָּן
  • strengthen מְחַזֵּק
  • pro court מְחַזֵּר
  • pro charge מְחַייֵּב
  • dial מְחַייֵּג
  • pro revive מְחַייֶּה
  • pro keep alive מְחַייֶּה
  • smile מְחַייֵּךְ
  • pro enforce (a law) מֵחִיל
  • wait מְחַכֶּה
  • decide מַחְלִיט
  • pro replace מַחֲלִיף
  • pro divide מְחַלֵּק
  • pro heat מְחַמֵּם
  • educate מְחַנֵּךְ
  • pro subtract מְחַסֵּר
  • pro look for מְחַפֵּשׂ
  • imitate מְחַקֶּה
  • pro worsen מַחֲרִיף
  • pro calculate מְחַשֵּׁב
  • pro ascribe importance to מַחְשִׁיב
  • pro cast suspicion מַחְשִׁיד
  • pro have someone sign מַחְתִּים
  • pro marry off מְחַתֵּן
  • sweep מְטַאטֵא
  • fry מְטַגֵּן
  • pro tilt מַטֶּה
  • pro am swept מְטוּאטָא
  • pro am fried מְטוּגָּן
  • pro am nurtured מְטוּפָּח
  • pro am treated מְטוּפָּל
  • pro go for a walk מְטַייֵּל
  • impose מַטִּיל
  • pro mislead מַטְעֶה
  • pro accent מַטְעִים
  • pro nurture מְטַפֵּחַ
  • pro treat מְטַפֵּל
  • climb מְטַפֵּס
  • pro harass מַטְרִיד
  • pro drive crazy מַטְרִיף
  • pro am dried up מְיוּבָּשׁ
  • pro am informed מְיוּדָּע
  • pro am designated מְיוּחָד
  • pro am attributed מְיוּחָס
  • pro am founded מְיוּסָּד
  • pro am made efficient מְיוּעָל
  • pro am stabilized מְיוּצָּב
  • pro am represented מְיוּצָּג
  • pro am produced מְיוּצָּר
  • pro am settled מְיוּשָּׁב
  • pro dry מְייַבֵּשׁ
  • pro designate מְייַחֵד
  • pro deliver (a baby) מְייַלֵּד
  • pro found מְייַסֵּד
  • pro make efficient מְייַעֵל
  • advise מְייַעֵץ
  • export מְייַצֵּא
  • pro stabilize מְייַצֵּב
  • represent מְייַצֵּג
  • produce מְייַצֵּר
  • hurt (someone) מַכְאִיב
  • honor מְכַבֵּד
  • extinguish מְכַבֶּה
  • pro weigh heavily (on) מַכְבִּיד
  • wash (clothes) מְכַבֵּס
  • hit מַכֶּה
  • pro am respected מְכוּבָּד
  • pro am turned off מְכוּבֶּה
  • pro am washed (clothes) מְכוּבָּס
  • pro aim מְכַווֵּן
  • pro am aimed מְכוּוָּן
  • pro am shrunk מְכוּוָּץ
  • pro shrink (something) מְכַווֵּץ
  • pro am nicknamed מְכוּנֶּה
  • pro am covered מְכוּסֶּה
  • pro bend מְכוֹפֵף
  • pro contain מֵכִיל
  • prepare מֵכִין
  • pro am familiar with מַכִּיר
  • pro generalize מַכְלִיל
  • pro nickname מְכַנֶּה
  • pro subdue מַכְנִיעַ
  • cover מְכַסֶּה
  • pro anger מַכְעִיס
  • proclaim מַכְרִיז
  • pro force מַכְרִיחַ
  • pro fail (someone) מַכְשִׁיל
  • dictate מַכְתִּיב
  • pro am full מָלֵא
  • pro dress מַלְבִּישׁ
  • lend מַלְווֶה
  • pro escort מְלַווֶּה
  • pro am accompanied מְלוּוֶּה
  • pro am united מְלוּכָּד
  • pro am made dirty מְלוּכְלָךְ
  • pro pressure מַלְחִיץ
  • pro host overnight מֵלִין
  • pro unite מְלַכֵּד
  • pro dirty מְלַכְלֵךְ
  • teach מְלַמֵּד
  • pro cause disgust מַמְאִיס
  • hurry מְמַהֵר
  • pro knock over מְמוֹטֵט
  • pro am filled מְמוּלָּא
  • pro am financed מְמוּמָּן
  • pro am actualized מְמוּמָּשׁ
  • pro am appointed מְמוּנֶּה
  • pro am numbered מְמוּסְפָּר
  • pro am moderated מְמוּתָּן
  • fill מְמַלֵּא
  • pro give birth (to an animal) מַמְלִיט
  • recommend מַמְלִיץ
  • pro finance מְמַמֵּן
  • pro fulfill מְמַמֵּשׁ
  • appoint מְמַנֶּה
  • pro melt מֵמֵס
  • pro number מְמַסְפֵּר
  • invent מַמְצִיא
  • pro focus מְמַקֵּד
  • pro incite rebellion מַמְרִיד
  • pro continue מַמְשִׁיךְ
  • pro moderate מְמַתֵּן
  • pro predict מְנַבֵּא
  • pro wipe מְנַגֵּב
  • play (music) מְנַגֵּן
  • pro donate מְנַדֵּב
  • pro manage מְנַהֵל
  • pro am predicted מְנוּבָּא
  • pro am wiped dry מְנוּגָּב
  • pro am played מְנוּגָּן
  • pro am managed מְנוֹהָל
  • pro am deducted מְנוּכֶּה
  • pro am justified מְנוּמָּק
  • pro am experienced מְנוּסֶּה
  • pro am defeated מְנוּצָּח
  • pro am utilized מְנוּצָּל
  • pro am cleaned מְנוּקֶּה
  • pro guide מַנְחֶה
  • pro bequeath מַנְחִיל
  • pro land (a plane) מַנְחִית
  • pro guess מְנַחֵשׁ
  • yield מֵנִיב
  • pro assume מַנִּיחַ
  • pro impel מֵנִיעַ
  • pro deduct מְנַכֶּה
  • pro explain (an answer, action) מְנַמֵּק
  • try מְנַסֶּה
  • utilize מְנַצֵּל
  • clean מְנַקֶּה
  • pro enable to breathe מַנְשִׁים
  • kiss מְנַשֵּׁק
  • explain מַסְבִּיר
  • pro complicate מְסַבֵּךְ
  • arrange מְסַדֵּר
  • pro spin מְסוֹבֵב
  • pro am arranged מְסוּדָּר
  • finish מְסַייֵּם
  • assist מְסַייֵּעַ
  • pro transport מַסִּיעַ
  • pro infer מַסִּיק
  • remove מֵסִיר
  • agree מַסְכִּים
  • mark מְסַמֵּן
  • supply מְסַפֵּק
  • tell מְסַפֵּר
  • refuse מְסָרֵב
  • pro encounter difficulty מִסְתַּבֵּךְ
  • pro turn around מִסְתּוֹבֵב
  • hide (someone or something) מַסְתִּיר
  • comb מִסְתָּרֵק
  • transfer מַעֲבִיר
  • prefer מַעֲדִיף
  • encourage מְעוֹדֵד
  • insult מַעֲלִיב
  • design מְעַצֵּב
  • estimate מַעֲרִיךְ
  • copy מַעֲתִיק
  • demonstrate מַפְגִּין
  • fear מְפַחֵד
  • chat מְפַטְפֵּט
  • fire מְפַטֵּר
  • drop מַפִּיל
  • lose מַפְסִיד
  • stop מַפְסִיק
  • deposit מַפְקִיד
  • separate מַַפְרִיד
  • exaggerate מַפְרִיז
  • disturb מַפְרִיעַ
  • develop מְפַתֵּחַ
  • surprise מַפְתִּיעַ
  • vote מַצְבִּיעַ
  • justify מַצְדִּיק
  • polish מְצַחְצֵחַ
  • excel מִצְטַייֵּן
  • am regretful מִצְטַעֵר
  • join מִצְטָרֵף
  • pro place מַצִּיב
  • present מַצִּיג
  • draw מְצַייֵּר
  • rescue מַצִּיל
  • suggest מַצִּיעַ
  • succeed מַצְלִיחַ
  • photograph מְצַלֵּם
  • reduce מְצַמְצֵם
  • expect מְצַפֶּה
  • receive מְקַבֵּל
  • hope מְקַווֶּה
  • pro surround מַקִּיף
  • record מַקְלִיט
  • curse מְקַלֵּל
  • envy מְקַנֵּא
  • sacrifice מַקְרִיב
  • decorate מְקַשֵּׁט
  • listen מַקְשִׁיב
  • show מַרְאֶה
  • interview מְרַאְייֵן
  • earn מַרְווִיחַ
  • smell מֵרִיחַ
  • lift מֵרִים
  • cheat מְרַמֶּה
  • lecture מַרְצֶה
  • leave מַשְׁאִיר
  • broadcast מְשַׁדֵּר
  • play מְשַׂחֵק
  • reply מֵשִׁיב
  • pro attain מַשִּׂיג
  • convince מְשַׁכְנֵעַ
  • combine מְשַׁלֵּב
  • complete מַשְׁלִים
  • pay מְשַׁלֵּם
  • fatten מַשְׁמִין
  • change מְשַׁנֶּה
  • influence מַשְׁפִּיעַ
  • invest מַשְׁקִיעַ
  • lie מְשַׁקֵּר
  • use מִשְׁתַּמֵּשׁ
  • cough מִשְׁתַּעֵל
  • participate מִשְׁתַּתֵּף
  • pro die מֵת
  • pro commit suicide מִתְאַבֵּד
  • pro wreslte מִתְאַבֵּק
  • pro fall in love מִתְאַהֵב
  • pro become balanced מִתְאַזֵּן
  • become disappointed מִתְאַכְזֵב
  • pro work out מִתְאַמֵּן
  • pro make an effort מִתְאַמֵּץ
  • pro put on makeup מִתְאַפֵּר
  • pro become possible מִתְאַפְשֵׁר
  • describe מְתָאֵר
  • pro prepare for מִתְאַרְגֵּן
  • pro become clear מִתְבַּהֵר
  • pro am wasted מִתְבַּזְבֵּז
  • pro express myself מִתְבַּטֵּא
  • pro am embarrassed מִתְבַּייֵּשׁ
  • pro become confused מִתְבַּלְבֵּל
  • pro become worn out מִתְבַּלֶּה
  • pro am conspicuous מִתְבַּלֵּט
  • pro become established מִתְבַַּסֵס
  • pro am requested מִתְבַּקֵּשׁ
  • pro overcome מִתְגַּבֵּר
  • pro distinguish myself מִתְגַּדֵּר
  • pro defend myself מִתְגּוֹנֵן
  • pro reside מִתְגּוֹרֵר
  • pro enlist מִתְגַּייֵּס
  • pro reveal myself מִתְגַּלֶּה
  • pro shave (oneself) מִתְגַּלֵּחַ
  • pro sneak (in/out) מִתְגַּנֵּב
  • miss מִתְגַּעֲגֵעַ
  • pro get divorced מִתְגָּרֵֵשׁ
  • pro am fulfilled מִתְגַּשֵּׁם
  • pro litigate מִתְדַּייֵּן
  • pro confess מִתְווַדֶּה
  • pro become acquainted (with) מִתְווַדֵּעַ
  • pro argue מִתְווַכֵּחַ
  • pro become liked מִתְחַבֵּב
  • pro embrace מִתְחַבֵּק
  • pro become connected מִתְחַבֵּר
  • pro am resumed מִתְחַדֵּשׁ
  • pro occur מִתְחוֹלֵל
  • pro become stronger מִתְחַזֵּק
  • pro commit מִתְחַייֵּב
  • start מַתְחִיל
  • pro pretend to be sick מִתְחַלֶּה
  • exchange מִתְחַלֵּף
  • pro am being divided מִתְחַלֵּק
  • pro become warmer מִתְחַמֵּם
  • pro am educated מִתְחַנֵּךְ
  • pro beg מִתְחַנֵּן
  • pro am consumed מִתְחַסֵּל
  • pro entrench oneself מִתְחַפֵּר
  • pro dress up מִתְחַפֵּשׂ
  • pro search thoroughly מִתְחַקֶּה
  • regret מִתְחָרֵט
  • pro am considerate מִתְחַשֵּׁב
  • get married מִתְחַתֵּן
  • pro dry up מִתְייַבֵּשׁ
  • pro seclude myself מִתְייַחֵד
  • pro become efficient מִתְייַעֵל
  • pro consult מִתְייַעֵץ
  • pro present myself מִתְייַצֵּב
  • settle מִתְייַשֵּׁב
  • pro permit מַתִּיר
  • pro am honored מִתְכַּבֵּד
  • pro am laundred מִתְכַּבֵּס
  • pro intend מִתְכַּווֵּן
  • pro shrink מִתְכַּווֵּץ
  • pro get ready מִתְכּוֹנֵן
  • pro bend over מִתְכּוֹפֵף
  • plan מְתַכְנֵן
  • pro assemble מִתְכַּנֵּס
  • pro cover myself מִתְכַּסֶּה
  • pro correspond מִתְכַּתֵּב
  • get dressed מִתְלַבֵּשׁ
  • complain מִתְלוֹנֵן
  • pro whisper together מִתְלַחֵשׁ
  • pro become dirty מִתְלַכְלֵךְ
  • pro catch fire מִתְלַקֵּחַ
  • pro compete מִתְמוֹדֵד
  • pro collapse מִתְמוֹטֵט
  • pro dissolve מִתְמוֹסֵס
  • pro become addicted מִתְמַכֵּר
  • pro become full מִתְמַלֵּא
  • pro devote myself מִתְמַסֵּר
  • pro am oriented מִתְמַצֵּא
  • pro extend מִתְמַשֵּׁךְ
  • pro become moderate מִתְמַתֵּן
  • pro prophesy מִתְנַבֵּא
  • pro dry myself מִתְנַגֵּב
  • oppose מִתְנַגֵּד
  • pro am being played מִתְנַגֵּן
  • pro clash מִתְנַגֵּשׁ
  • volunteer מִתְנַדֵּב
  • behave מִתְנַהֵג
  • pro am conducted מִתְנַהֵל
  • pro sway מִתְנוֹעֵעַ
  • pro experience מִתְנַסֶּה
  • pro wrangle מִתְנַצֵּחַ
  • apologize מִתְנַצֵּל
  • pro become clean מִתְנַקֶּה
  • pro breathe heavily מִתְנַשֵּׁם
  • ignore מִתְעַלֵּם
  • resign מִתְפַּטֵּר
  • pray מִתְפַּלֵּל
  • undress מִתְפַּשֵּׁט
  • repair מְתַקֵּן
  • approach מִתְקָרֵב
  • translate מְתַרְגֵּם
  • concentrate מִתְרַכֵּז
  • pro wrestle נֶאֱבָק
  • pro grasp נֶאֱחָז
  • pro am eaten נֶאֱכָל
  • pro am told נֶאֱמָר
  • pro am gathered נֶאֱסָף
  • pro am jailed נֶאֱסָר
  • pro am accused נֶאֱשָׁם
  • pro am distinguished נִבְדָּל
  • pro am examined נִבְדָּק
  • pro become frightened נִבְהָל
  • pro am tested נִבְחָן
  • pro am chosen נִבְחָר
  • pro am halted נִבְלָם
  • pro am swallowed נִבְלָע
  • pro am built נִבְנֶה
  • pro created נִבְרָא
  • pro am freed נִגְאָל
  • pro am collected נִגְבֶּה
  • pro am cut נִגְזָר
  • pro am revealed נִגְלֶה
  • pro am finished נִגְמָר
  • pro am stolen נִגְנָב
  • pro am caused נִגְרָם
  • pro am infected נִדְבָּק
  • pro reach agreement נִדְבָּר
  • pro am amazed נִדְהָם
  • pro am rejected נִדְחֶה
  • pro am pushed נִדְחָף
  • pro am lit נִדְלָק
  • pro am screwed נִדְפָק
  • pro am stabbed נִדְקָר
  • pro am trodden נִדְרָךְ
  • pro am run over נִדְרָס
  • pro become נִהְיֶה
  • enjoy נֶהֱנֶה
  • pro am killed נֶהֱרָג
  • pro am ruined נֶהֱרָס
  • pro speak (publicly) נוֹאֵם
  • pro bark נוֹבֵחַ
  • pro result נוֹבֵעַ
  • touch נוֹגֵעַ
  • wander נוֹדֵד
  • pro become known נוֹדָע
  • drive נוֹהֵג
  • pro gain (victory) נוֹחֵל
  • pro land נוֹחֵת
  • pro am inclined נוֹטֶה
  • pro realize נוֹכָח
  • pro am present נוֹכֵחַ
  • pro am born נוֹלָד
  • pro am established נוֹסָד
  • travel נוֹסֵעַ
  • pro am added נוֹסָף
  • pro rise נוֹסֵק
  • pro am intended for נוֹעָד
  • lock נוֹעֵל
  • pro consult with נוֹעָץ
  • fall נוֹפֵל
  • pro am created נוֹצָר
  • pro am shot נוֹרָה
  • pro carry נוֹשֵׂא
  • pro bite נוֹשֵׁךְ
  • breathe נוֹשֵׁם
  • give נוֹתֵן
  • pro am left נוֹתָר
  • am careful נִזְהָר
  • pro am reminded נִזְכָּר
  • pro am in need נִזְקָק
  • pro am thrown נִזְרָק
  • rest נָח
  • pro am injured נֶחְבָּל
  • pro am celebrated נֶחְגָּג
  • pro am being rescued נֶחֱלָץ
  • pro disagree נֶחֱלָק
  • pro am inaugurated נֶחֱנָךְ
  • pro am blocked נֶחְסָם
  • pro am dug נֶחְפָּר
  • pro am crossed נֶחֱצֶה
  • pro am interrogated נֶחְקָר
  • pro am engraved נֶחֱרָט
  • pro am regarded as נֶחְשָׁב
  • pro am suspected נֶחְשָׁד
  • pro am exposed נֶחְשָׂף
  • pro am signed נֶחְתָּם
  • pro am loaded נִטְעָן
  • pro cling נִטְפָּל
  • pro am devoured נִטְרָף
  • pro am sentenced נִידּוֹן
  • pro am harmed נִיזּוֹק
  • pro am planted נִיטָּע
  • pro stand before נִיצָּב
  • pro am saved נִיצָּל
  • pro am married נִישָּׂא
  • pro am given נִיתָּן
  • pro am extinguished נִכְבֶּה
  • pro am conquered נִכְבָּשׁ
  • pro am included נִכְלָל
  • enter נִכְנָס
  • pro surrender נִכְנָע
  • fail נִכְשָׁל
  • pro am written נִכְתָּב
  • pro am worn נִלְבָּשׁ
  • pro accompany נִלְווֶה
  • pro am pressured נִלְחָץ
  • pro am captured נִלְכָּד
  • pro am learned נִלְמָד
  • pro am taken נִלְקַח
  • pro become repulsive נִמְאָס
  • pro am measured נִמְדָּד
  • pro am sold נִמְכָּר
  • pro am counted נִמְנֶה
  • pro avoid נִמְנָע
  • pro am delivered נִמְסָר
  • pro am located נִמְצָא
  • pro am spread נִמְרָח
  • pro am attracted נִמְשָׁךְ
  • pro am locked נִנְעָל
  • pro am taken (an action or precaution) נִנְקָט
  • pro am tolerated נִסְבָּל
  • pro am closed נִסְגָּר
  • disappear נֶעֱלָם
  • swear נִשְׁבָּע
  • bump into נִתְקָל
  • pro suffer סוֹבֵל
  • pro opine סוֹבֵר
  • shut סוֹגֵר
  • forgive סוֹלֵחַ
  • rely סוֹמֵךְ
  • count סוֹפֵר
  • work עוֹבֵד
  • help עוֹזֵר
  • wrap עוֹטֵף
  • go up עוֹלֶה
  • stand עוֹמֵד
  • answer עוֹנֶה
  • follow עוֹקֵב
  • do עוֹשֶׂה
  • hurt פּוֹגֵעַ
  • meet פּוֹגֵשׁ
  • wound פּוֹצֵעַ
  • open (eyes, ears) פּוֹקֵחַ
  • retire פּוֹרֵשׁ
  • open פּוֹתֵחַ
  • solve פּוֹתֵר
  • paint צוֹבֵעַ
  • laugh צוֹחֵק
  • dive צוֹלֵל
  • march צוֹעֵד
  • shout צוֹעֵק
  • watch צוֹפֶה
  • scream צוֹרֵחַ
  • determine קוֹבֵעַ
  • bury קוֹבֵר
  • pick קוֹטֵף
  • comprehend קוֹלֵט
  • buy קוֹנֶה
  • jump קוֹפֵץ
  • read קוֹרֵא
  • tear קוֹרֵעַ
  • tie קוֹשֵׁר
  • see רוֹאֶה
  • wash רוֹחֵץ
  • ride רוֹכֵב
  • acquire רוֹכֵשׁ
  • hint רוֹמֵז
  • tremble רוֹעֵד
  • want רוֹצֶה
  • murder רוֹצֵחַ
  • dance רוֹקֵד
  • run רָץ
  • ask שׁוֹאֵל
  • inhale שׁוֹאֵף
  • break שׁוֹבֵר
  • strike שׁוֹבֵת
  • swim שׂוֹחֶה
  • lie down שׁוֹכֵב
  • forget שׁוֹכֵחַ
  • rent שׂוֹכֵר
  • send שׁוֹלֵחַ
  • hear שׁוֹמֵעַ
  • guard שׁוֹמֵר
  • hate שׂוֹנֵא
  • judge שׁוֹפֵט
  • spill שׁוֹפֵךְ
  • weigh שׁוֹקֵל
  • drink שׁוֹתֶה
  • plant שׁוֹתֵל
  • keep quiet שׁוֹתֵק
  • put שָׂם
  • sing שָׁר
  • sue תּוֹבֵעַ
  • hang תּוֹלֶה
  • support תּוֹמֵךְ
  • seize תּוֹפֵס
  • sew תּוֹפֵר
  • attack תּוֹקֵף
  • contribute תּוֹרֵם

